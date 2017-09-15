Online ticket sales of HWL Final begin

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (IANS) The online sale of the tickets for the eight-nation Hockey World League (HWL) Final matches, to be held at the Kalinga Stadium here in December, has begun, it was announced on Friday.

The tickets for the 10-day event, which is starting from December 1 will be priced at Rs 50 (East Stand) and Rs 250 (West Stand) and are now available online at www.ticketgenie.in, according to a release.

League matches will take place from December 1 to 5. The opening match of the tournament will see Germany play England on December 1, which will be followed by hosts India playing Australia in the second match.

India will also be in action on December 2 and 4 when they play England and Germany respectively at the Kalinga Stadium here.

All the participating eight teams, clubbed in two groups, will play three matches each during the league stage over the span of six days before going head-to-head to be crowned Champions of the third season of the coveted league which started back in April 2016.

Commenting on the development, Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, Hockey India Secretary General said: "Bhubaneswar is going to play host to one of the biggest events as we close the calendar year for world hockey with the Odisha Men's Hockey World League Final 2017 taking place in December."

"The tournament has already garnered a lot of interest among hockey buffs, not just from India but around the world therefore we wanted to make the tickets available for the public at an early stage and at accessible prices so that hockey lovers can plan their trip and come in huge numbers to support their favourite teams," he added.

