Online ticket sale for semis, final of Hockey World Cup begins

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 (IANS) With just 75 days to go for Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 to be held at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium here, the online sale of tickets for the semi-finals and final began on Friday.

The announcement was made by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Hockey India on Friday as Bhubaneswar gears up to host the fourteenth edition of the most prestigious hockey competition which is scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 16.

Earlier in May, the sale of online general tickets for the Pool matches of Hockey Men's World Cup was launched for which the pricing stood at Rs 200 (East Stand), Rs 100 (North Stand) and Rs 100 (South Stand).

The organisers have greeted hockey enthusiasts from around the world with good news by launching the sale of online tickets for the Knockout Stages of the competition which include the semi-finals and final as well as the 3rd/4th classification match, said a release.

The tickets for the semi-finals and final are priced at Rs 250 (East Stand), Rs 150 (North Stand) and Rs 150 (South Stand).

The quarter-finals will take place on December 12-13, followed by the semi-finals and the 3rd/4th classification match on December 15, while the final is scheduled for December 16.

The World Cup will consist of a total of 36 matches spanning over 19 days. The first match will see World No. 3 Belgium take on World No. 11 Canada on November 28 at the 15,000-seater Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

Host nation and World No. 5 India will also be in action on the same day as they open their campaign against World No. 15 South Africa.

--IANS

