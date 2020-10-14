Online Registration For IGNOU December Term-End Examination 2020 Begins; Last Date to Register For Exam is November 10

New Delhi, October 14: The online application window for registration to the December Term End Examination (TEE) for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun on Wednesday. Only those candidates who have submitted their IGNOU assignments can register for the December TEE. Candidates can register for the exam till November 10.

Any changes will not be allowed by the university once the online form is submitted. Students are required to submit their fees through inline mode. The fees for every theory paper and practical paper online exam is Rs 150. Over 1,100 Inmates Pursue Education in Nagpur, Amravati Jails.

Students are Required to Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Register For December Exam:

Log on to the official website of IGNOU university - ignou.ac.in. Click on the link “December TEE”. New Window of instruction will be opened. After reading the instructions, click on “Proceed to Fill Online Examination Form Button”. Students are required to fill in the required details. Select suitable IGNOU exams centres After filling the form, pay the online fees and then click on submit.

Notably, students who did not appear in June 2020 TEE due to COVID-19 or any other reason can also appear in December TEE. These students are not required to pay any extra fees. Similarly, those who did not receive their hall tickets for June TEE 2020 can also take December TEE.