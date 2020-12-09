Online registration for CBSE single girl child scholarship to end tomorrow, apply at cbse.nic.in

The online registration for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) single girl child scholarship ends on Thursday, 10 December 2020. Eligible students who have passed Class 10 examination 2020 from CBSE affiliated schools can apply for a merit scholarship scheme for Plus 2 studies on the Board's official website - cbse.nic.in.

Also, students can also apply for renewal of online applications of CBSE merit scholarship scheme for single girl child Class 10 pass awarded in 2019 by tomorrow. A hard copy of the application form will have to be submitted by 28 December to the Board. Those received after the last date will not be considered.

According to a report by NDTV, all single girl students who have obtained 60 percent marks in the CBSE Class 10 board examination and are studying in class 11 or 12 in a school affiliated to the board whose tuition fee is within Rs 1,500 per month, during the academic year, can apply for the scholarship.

Only Indian nationals can avail of CBSE's single girl child scholarship. The Board has said that the scheme aims to recognise the efforts of parents in promoting education among girls and to encourage meritorious students.

A report by Times Now said that an enhancement of 10 percent in the tuition fees in the next two academic years is allowed for students who are applying for the scholarship.

Those applying for the scholarship need an Original Affidavit duly attested by the First-Class Judicial Magistrate/ SDM/ Executive Magistrate/ Notary as per the prescribed format available on the CBSE website.

Steps to apply for CBSE girl child scholarship 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education - cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Recent Announcements, click on the link that reads, "Single girl child scholarship X-2020 REG - 13/11/2020."

Step 3: Tap on the Apply link.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to select the type of application - fresh or renewal.

Story continues

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully before applying.

Step 6: Fill the application form and upload all the relevant documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Submit the form and take a print out for future use.

Click here for the direct link to apply for CBSE single girl child scholarship 2020:.

Also See: CBSE CTET 2020: Candidates can change exam city today on ctet.nic.in; exam on 31 January

CBSE rules out conducting 2021 exams online; boards to be held in written mode following COVID protocols

Second COVID-19 wave may hit Karnataka in early 2021; Covaxin phase 3 trials begin in Bengal, UK approves Pfizer jab

Read more on India by Firstpost.