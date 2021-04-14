Online Grievance Management Portal for Scheduled Castes, All You Need to Know

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Union Minister for Communication & IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch an ‘Online Grievance Management Portal’ of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in the presence of Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria and the NCSC Chairman, Vijay Sampla. The online portal is likely to make it easier for an aggrieved person from Scheduled Castes to register his/her complaints from any part of the country.

Last month, National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sampla said that a portal will be launched for online complaint registration. He has said that the portal will be for lodging direct complaints on the commission website with a facility for audio, video or messaging.

On April 13, Sampla tweeted about the launch saying that the portal will provide speedy and transparent justice to all the scheduled class complainants. Through this portal, the complainant can also know about the status of the complaint.

According to NCSC chairperson: “About 67,000 complaints are pending with the commission. Punjab State SC Commission also has about 5,000 complaints pending due to the shortage of staff. All these complications will be solved and the situation will be reviewed.”

According to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes website, the duties and functions of the Commission as per the Constitution of India under Article 338 is to:

A. To investigate and monitor all matters relating to the safeguards provided for the Scheduled Castes under the Constitution or under any other law for the time being in force or under any order of the Government and to evaluate the working of such safeguards

B. To inquire into specific complaints with respect to the deprivation of rights and safeguards of the Scheduled Castes.

Step-By-Step Guide For Online Complaint Registration:

Go to http://ncsc.nic.in/ website

Click on the http://ncsc.nic.in/pages/view/275-online-complaint on the left side of the website

A window will open asking you to send your Application on: complaint@ncsc.gov.in

