Online Fraud In Bhopal: Businessman And His Son Duped Of Rs 20 Lakh By Six Fraudsters Including Two Foreign Nationals; Case Registered

Bhopal, August 23: In an incident of online fraud, a Bhopal-based businessman and his son were duped of Rs 20 lakh by six fraudsters. Among the fraudsters, two were foreign nationals, who introduced themselves as citizens of Ghana. They cheated the duo reportedly on the pretext of procuring and supplying ‘Szanza oil’ to a Ghana-based commercial agriculture project. Jaibhagwan Sangwan is a resident of Arera Colony and runs a fabrication industry in Govindpura. Mumbai Man Duped of Rs 75,000 by Sales Executive at Car Showroom on Pretext of Giving Him Brand New Vehicle.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the victims were lured by the accused through social media. Hey told the businessmen that the oil was used in developing the Ebola virus vaccine and horse food supplements. The accused asked the victims to procure the oil from a Tamil Nadu-based company at the rate of Rs 10 lakh per gallon. Businessmen were asked to procure two gallons of the oil. Online Fraud in Madhya Pradesh: Software Engineer Duped Of Rs 65,000 By Cyber Fraudsters In Bhopal; Case Registered.

As per the report, the oil supplied to the victims was normal edible oil. The account, in which the businessmen deposited the money, was registered in the name of a firm in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Notably, the businessman’s son even met one of the fraudsters, who introduced himself as an employee of the Ghana-based firm and worked in Mumbai.

The businessman registered a complaint at the Habinganj police station. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case on charges of fraud and hatching criminal conspiracy against the fraudsters. An investigation has been initiated into the matter. The police have launched a search operation to arrest the accused. The police suspect involvement of a Nigerian cyber fraud gang in the case.