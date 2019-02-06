ONGC is India's chance of new discoveries

ONGC, being India's top energy company and world's no 1 exploration and production company, is known for doing the unbelievable. With the spirit of exploration at the core of its DNA, ONGC is not just about reconnoitering avenues but also about conquering fresher grounds of new energy. ONGCians work in the toughest and most challenging terrains and conditions across the world and help build the grid for a stronger nation. ONGC has 73 per cent of contribution to O+OEG production of India. It has got more than 500 wells drilled and 50.05 million metric tonne O+OEG production. ONGC has made a significant oil and gas discovery to the west of its prime Mumbai High fields in the Arabian Sea. The discovery has indicated potential in-place reserves of about 29.74 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent gas. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has made oil and gas discoveries in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal that may potentially open up two new sedimentary basins in the country. It had previously opened six out of India's seven producing basins for commercial production. It is in the process of adding the eighth by putting Kutch offshore on the oil and gas map of India.