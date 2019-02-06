ONGC explores ocean for India's energy security

With patriotism in hearts and passion in pulse, ONGC is exploring the oceans for India's energy security. Today, ONGC produce over 72% of India's Domestic oil and Natural Gas. ONGC has 73 per cent of contribution to O+OEG production of India. It has got more than 500 wells drilled and 50.05 million metric tonne O+OEG production. ONGC has made a significant oil and gas discovery to the west of its Mumbai High fields in the Arabian Sea. The discovery has indicated potential in-place reserves of about 29.74 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent gas.