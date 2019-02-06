ONGC creates endless opportunities

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is a company with a global vision and noble mission. It offers a diverse and exciting approach to human development which puts you on the driver's seat and is therefore the best energy company to work for in India. Driving your development and growth means that you have the exclusive opportunity for a 360 degree learning from your peers and seniors through on-the-job experiences, which offers best-in-class professional freedom. ONGC is the largest E-P company with a manpower of over 33,500 energy-soldiers (a term coined for ONGCians by the Prime Minister) dedicated to the common cause of Energy Security of India, it can boast of having experts in the entire E-P business chain. Apart from a conducive atmosphere for growth, the company offers a remuneration package that compares with the best in the Indian Industry in Cost-to-Company terms which makes it the best PSU company to work with. It includes Basic pay, Variable Dearness Allowance, 47% of Basic pay as Cafeteria Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Conveyance Maintenance Reimbursement, Contributory Provident Fund unparalleled medical facilities for self and dependents, Gratuity, Self-Contributory Post-Retirement Scheme, Composite Social Security Scheme and soft loans, apart from a loaded Performance-Related-Pay.