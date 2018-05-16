OnePlus announces exciting OnePlus 6 launch offers

The leading premium Android smartphone company, OnePlus announced a host of interesting offers in the run up to the launch of the OnePlus 6. The much-awaited OnePlus 6 is all set to be revealed on 17th May in Mumbai. Customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI Credit and Debit card transactions during the first week. Customers will also be eligible to avail No Cost EMI for upto three months on all popular banks. OnePlus has also provided fans with the chance to pre-book the OnePlus 6 on Amazon.in with added benefits, prior to its official launch in India.