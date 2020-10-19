One Solution to Stop Stubble Burning Is the Use of Bio-Decomposer Technique Used by Delhi Govt, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, October 19: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that if all the governments work hard and make honest efforts together, then the pollution caused due to stubble can be substantially reduced in a short period. The CM said that he agrees with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar that stubble burning is a big problem, but disagrees with the statement that the problem can’t be solved in a short time. Arvind Kejriwal said that if all the state governments have the political will, the issue can be resolved within a short span of time. He then listed steps being taken by different state governments to stop farmers from burning stubble. He said that on the recommendation of Pusa Institute, the Delhi government started spraying chemicals which will convert this stubble into manure. Delhi Govt to Launch ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ Ground Campaign From October 21 to November 15: Gopal Rai.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also said that there are many factories in Haryana & Punjab which are converting stubble to CBG, coal and coke. He said that we must not consider stubble as a liability but need to transform it into an opportunity; if all state governments adopt these conversion measures, it will benefit the farmers monetarily and generate employment. CM Arvind Kejriwal suggested that the Centre (environment ministry) should hold a monthly meeting with Chief Ministers of states which are affected by burning stubble to find out more such solutions.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Yesterday I heard the statement of Union environment Minister Prakash Javadekar where he said that air pollution does not happen due to one state. He said that due to the wind, pollution affects all the neighbouring states of north India. I completely agree with his views and I believe that all the state governments should come together and launch a battle against air pollution." He said, "But Javadekar also said that the problem of air pollution cannot be solved in one day and it will take a minimum of four years to solve the issue of air pollution. I do not agree with this statement. I believe that if all the state governments come together and all the political parties work honestly by keeping aside their political bias then we can combat the issue of air-pollution in less than four years."

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "First let me talk about the issue of stubble burning and now the Supreme Court of India has also accepted that stubble burning is the major cause behind this air pollution. Earlier some politics was happening regarding the issue of stubble burning but now the Supreme Court has observed that the key reason behind the spike in air pollution during this time of the year is the stubble burning. The air pollution due to stubble burning is not restricted to Delhi but it affects entire North India. I am more worried about the farmers who burn the stubble because the toxic air generated from the burning affects their family. I think that the solution of stubble burning is already there because the scientists have come up with various solutions. But I feel that there is a lack of political goodwill to embrace these technologies to stop the stubble burning."

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Firstly, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (famously known as PUSA) scientists have developed a chemical that decomposes stubble and turns it into manure. There is no need for farmers to burn stubble. Secondly, there is a factory at Karnal where stubble is getting converted to compressed bio-gas (CBG). This gas can be used just as CNG. This means that we can produce CNG like gas from the stubble. Why can’t we adopt such technology? This factory buys the stubble from the farmers. This way the farmers also get money and their income increases. After buying the stubble from the farmers they bring it to their factory and produce CBG. Eventually, the IGL (Indraprastha Gas Limited) buys this gas. In Punjab, there are around seven such factories which are making coal and coke from the stubble. People from these factories go to the field of the farmers, cut the stubble and pay the farmers on Rs.500 per acre basis. Later these companies sell the coal to the NTPC."

