One Person Arrested Over Shillong Bomb Blast, Case Handed Over to Crime Branch

The police in Meghalaya arrested one person for allegedly being involved in the IED bomb attack that took place at Laitumkhrah market in Shillong. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Assistant Inspector General of Police (A) GK Iangrai said that in connection with the IED explosion, which happened in Laitumkhrah on Tuesday, one person has been arrested by East Khasi Hills District Police.

He further said that the criminal case, which was registered in Laitumkhrah Police Station, has now been transferred to Crime Branch, East Khasi Hills, Shillong (CBPS), and the investigation into the case is in progress.

Meanwhile, warning stern action, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday said the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) will be invoked against sympathisers of the banned Khasi militant outfit, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

This came a day after the IED blast allegedly triggered by the outfit at the busy Laitumkhrah market, which injured at least two civilians.

“HNLC is a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Therefore, the provisions of the UAPA will be invoked against any sympathiser or people who are conniving with this organization,” Rymbui said.

Asked if measures have been taken in view of the HNLC’s threat to execute similar blasts in “strategic locations”, the home minister said that all vulnerable locations have been mapped.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here