One paisa cut in fuel prices is meaningless: Moily

Former Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister M. Veerappa Moily slammed the central government for decreasing the fuel prices by just 1 paisa after 16 days of price hike. Terming this decision "meaningless" and "cruel", Moily accused the Centre of troubling the Indian citizens. He said, "The current government has put a lot of excise duty on the fuel prices which we didn't impose. The fuel prices are very low in other Asian countries but higher in India. Its making the people of the country suffer."