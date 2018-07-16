One nation two laws unacceptable: Giriraj Singh on Shariat courts

Union Minister of State (IC) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh commented on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Muslim intellectuals and setting up of Shariat courts in India. Speaking on the matter, Giriraj Singh said, "I believe there is a conspiracy to divide the nation. This started after Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Muslim intellectuals. He is conspiring to destroy the Constitution. He must apologize to the nation. One law one nation will be accepted, not one nation two