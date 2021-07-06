One Nation, One Ration Card: With 32 States And UTs Onboard, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal And Assam To Join Soon

While 32 States and Union Territories (UTs) have already implemented the One Nation, One Ration Card (ONORC) regime, Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Assam are still to implement the system as of yet, reports Livemint.

This gains significance as just recently, on 30 June, the Supreme Court had also said that all the states and UTs must implement the new regime by the end of July.

It should be noted that Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had said that Delhi will implement the scheme soon and that the trials and testing are presently on in the UT.

Other than this, Pandey also shared that West Bengal will soon complete the installation of the required infrastructure to launch the scheme. Chhattisgarh will also complete procurement of 4,000 e-PoS machines for its PDS system in July to implement the programme. Meanwhile, Assam has also started the process of seeding the Aadhaar cards of the beneficiaries to roll out the programme.

The ONORC is a digitised rendition of the public distribution system (PDS) for distributing cheap food grain to about 739 million beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act 2013.