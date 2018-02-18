This was one of our most balanced performances, says Kohli

Johannesburg , Feb 18 (IANS) After beating South Africa by 28 runs in the first Twenty-20 International match on Sunday, India skipper Virat Kohli termed the performance as one of their most balanced ones.

A brilliant all-round show helped India beat South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium.

Put in to bat, Shikhar Dhawan (72) hammered the South African bowlers all around the park and helped India to post a massive 203/5 before pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/24) wreaked havoc in the South African batting line-up to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Very impressive from the boys. This was one of our most balanced performances. We never let the run rate drop less than 10.5," Kohli said after the match.

"Shikhar was outstanding. It was a total team batting performance. With the ball, Bhuvi showed his experience. I was thinking maybe 220 at the 16 over mark.

"The basic message to the team was we are here till 25th. We can't go away before that and have to make the best of every time here," he added.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar who emerged as the star performer of the match, said he just wanted to bowl in the right areas.

"I just wanted to bowl in the right areas. Seeing how they were bowling, we chalked out our plans. When you do well in tough situations, you enjoy it. I have been bowling that knuckle ball with the seam up since the last one year. Worked on it in the IPL," he added.

--IANS

