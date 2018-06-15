One isn't really in control of legacy: David Duchovny

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Actor David Duchovny doesn't believe in the word legacy, and says dead people don't fret over the term.

"One isn't really in control of one's legacy. And when you're dead, you don't really care I assume. So, you know, I've done a lot of work. I hope to do more work," Duchovny said in a statement to IANS.

He added: "As an actor you try and you're attracted to many different types of roles or you do what's available to you at the time. And I remember doing 'Red Shoe Diaries' and thinking I just needed to get better as an actor and I needed to work, you know. So I was just thinking how do you make yourself a better actor. You know, okay I've gotta go to work and do these things.

"How do, you know, teach yourself. You get better. So I wasn't thinking about legacy. I was just thinking about a sandwich."

The actor is famous for "Californication" and "X-Files", which is aired in India on Star World.

Asked what is the most interesting part about "X-Files" in this era, Duchovny said: "I think that it's interesting to think about Mulder as a guy who was talking about conspiracies and fake news and your government's lying to you, the FBI's lying to you. And he was a voice crying in the wilderness back then. You know, and nobody believed him. Now it's interesting, it's different, I'll be interested to see how it's received because it's the same show."

--IANS

