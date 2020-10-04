One Assam Rifles jawan killed, another injured in ambush by militants in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and another injured in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district when suspected militants carried out an ambush on Sunday morning, according to several media reports.

Reports said that the attack occurred between 9 and 9.40 am.

NDTV reported that the militants fired grenades and bullets on an Assam Rifles team in the Tengmo village of the district.

"The incident occurred on Sunday morning. One security forces jawan was killed. Another one is injured. A massive combing operation is on in the area and we have also intensified counter insurgency operations as well," the report quoted the district police as saying.

Authorities suspect the involvement of 30 to 35 militants belonging to the Paresh Baruah independent faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), as per reports.

A report by The New Indian Express stated that members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-Khaplang) are also suspected to have been involved.

The report quoted Changland district magistrate Devansh Yadav as saying, "The militants carried out the attack on a water tanker of the 19 Assam Rifles. It was travelling to a village to fetch water. We received reports that there was an explosion. However, we cannot confirm it until we receive the report of autopsy. But shots were fired. In all likelihood, death was caused by bullet injuries."

The injured jawan is likely to be airlifted to Assam, the report added.

Also See: Centre extends 'disturbed area' tag under AFSPA for 3 districts, 4 police station jurisdictions in Arunachal

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh to be first woman pilot to join Rafale fleet, to make drastic shift from IAF's oldest MiG-21 Bison

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Applications for 3,753 vacancies open; apply on ssa.assam.gov.in by 11 Oct

Read more on India by Firstpost.