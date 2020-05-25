Once a Mysorean military base, Sultan Bathery's Jain temple bears witness to the tribulations of Wayanad and its people

The strikingly named Sultan Bathery, one of Wayanad's largest towns, lies on National Highway 766 connecting Kozhikode with Mysore, both cities roughly equidistant from the town. Surrounded by the verdant forested fields characteristic of Kerala's least populated district, Sultan Bathery is merely half an hour from Edakkal caves, home to prehistoric rock carvings and ancient inscriptions.

At the heart of the town lies a curious stone structure - a dilapidated stone temple, clearly standing out like a sore thumb in a sea of modern establishments.

The temple is rectangular, with a detached ceremonial mandapa missing its roof directly facing it, its pillars raised up to the sky. A pillared hall leads to a mandapa and from there to a garbhagriha conspicuously lacking its idol.

The walls of the temple are devoid of ornamentation, although its staircase and the pillars of the entrance porch (ardha mandapa) carry a variety of carvings - yÄ¸·is, floral patterns, birds,and an intricate sarpabandha (snake knot).

Most tellingly however, these pillars " along with the pillars of the mandapa facing the temple " also feature carved TÄ«rthankara figures, making its religious affiliation to the Jain faith quite clear.

A TÄ«rthankara figure watches over the complex. More

Of course, most visitors to the temple come here for its serenity.and architecture, rather than any religious purpose. Clusters of college boys chatter and pose for photos around the temple's various parts, while families examine the TÄ«rthankara figures.

The sarpabandha carving is especially popular with visitors " according to local myth, tracing the length of the serpent from head to tail, along the exact path of its coiling engraved body, will grant one's wishes. Every group invariably stops at the snake knot to take a closer look at it and admire its patterns.

Jainism in Wayanad

Jainism has a negligible presence in modern Wayanad " the entire district recorded a grand total of 1,797 Jains in the 2011 Census, less than .5 percent of the district's population.

Surprisingly, even with that miniscule number, Wayanad has the highest Jain population of any district in Kerala.

What explains Jainism's presence in such a far flung, sparsely populated region?

In fact, Jainism actually has a rich history in Wayanad, and Sultan Bathery's Jain temple is a living testament to this..

The temple dates back to the 14th century, and is likely the oldest extant structure in the town. It was built by medieval Wayanad's Jain community, a Kannada speaking community originally from the Mysore region, distinct from the Adivasi masses of Wayanad.

The temple's own architecture reflects idioms current in the contemporary Kannada region " where Jainism entered medieval Wayanad from " as opposed to Kerala style architecture. Indeed, the temple is largely built in the Vijayanagara style, its pillars in particular stand out " literally in the case of the detached mandapa " as markers of this connection.

The entire temple is made of granite, with no wood used " a key feature of Kerala style temples, but also traditional churches and mosques, is the usage of wood as opposed to stone.

The Jains of medieval Wayanad used the Kabini river, which flows from its source in Wayanad into the Mysore region, for sustaining trade networks. One can almost imagine them sailing up the river, boat laden with goods and money, to clustered settlements around their temples, nestled in Wayanad's lush forests.

