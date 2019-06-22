Once India becomes $5 trillion economy, $20 trillion target won't be difficult: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that once India becomes a $5 trillion economy, then the target of $20 or $25 trillion will be a matter of time. "We are aiming to become a $5 trillion economy in next 5 yrs. Once we hit $5 trillion, my sense is that $20 or $25 trillion won't be difficult to achieve," Goyal said at an interaction with the members of Confederation of Indian Industry in Delhi. India has set a target of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024. Goyal said once India achieves the $5 trillion mark, then next $5 trillion will be added within six years from that time.