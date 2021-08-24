Once The 'Hockey Nursery of India', What Happened to Bhopal Hockey Culture?
The State's capital of Madhya Pradesh -- Bhopal -- was once called the nursery of hockey in India, having produced over 10 Olympians and 17 national players. However, there has been no Olympian from the city, in the last two decades. What ails Bhopal hockey? The reasons were many — from factionalism, alleged bias, to getting mired in the politics of hockey management, and the inability to adapt to the changes made in international hockey.