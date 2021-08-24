Once The 'Hockey Nursery of India', What Happened to Bhopal Hockey Culture?

PTI

Shimla, Aug 22 (PTI) At least 35 people were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday, a state disaster management official said. The incident took place near Jabli-Dharampur around 11.30 am, when the truck with three persons hit the rear end of the bus carrying 32 passengers, he said. The Chandigarh-bound bus and the truck were on their way to Kalka. Both the vehicles overturned after the collision, the official said.