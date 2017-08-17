Once beautiful, Musi river becomes the most polluted river

The Musi River in Peerzadiguda is considered as one of the most-polluted river in the country. Once a fresh water river, now the river is subjected to encroachment and has become a deathbed for the aquatic ecosystem while hampering the health of the people living at the river's vicinity. Earlier, Musi was considered to be one of the most beautiful rivers in India as the old High Court and other building on other side of the river created a perfect picturesque backdrop. Now, animal carcasses, sewage water and industrial wastes have degraded the river making it a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects.