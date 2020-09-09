Omar Abdullah to Vacate His Govt Accommodation in Srinagar Before October 2020 End, NCP Leader Says 'Will be Doing it On My Own Accord'

Srinagar, September 9: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to inform that he would be vacating his government accommodation in Srinagar before the end of October. Sharing the letter which he wrote to the J&K administration, Abdullah mentioned in his tweet that the "point to note is that contrary to stories planted in the media last year I received no notice to vacate & have chosen to do so of my own accord.

In the letter, he mentioned that the process of house hunting is on and it is taking longer than usual due to the constraints on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Omar Abdullah Says 'Won't Contest Assembly Elections Till Jammu And Kashmir Remains Union Territory', Questions Rationale Behind Article 370 Repeal.

Here's what Omar Abdullah tweeted:

My letter to the J&K administration. I will be vacating my government accommodation in Srinagar before the end of October. The point to note is that contrary to stories planted in the media last year I received no notice to vacate & have chosen to do so of my own accord. pic.twitter.com/dWjDacVoHn — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 9, 2020





On Monday, Abdullah chaired a meeting of Youth National Conference (YNC) functionaries at party headquarters. While interacting with the functionaries, Omar said J&K was going through a watershed moment and that the situation demanded unity amongst the party’s rank and file.