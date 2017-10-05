Oman relaxes visa rules to attract Indian tourists

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Oman has relaxed its visa rules to attract tourists from India, China and Russia, it was announced on Thursday.

Now onwards, non-sponsored tourist visas will be granted to citizens of India, China and Russia who reside in or hold an entry visa to the US, Canada, Australia, the UK and Schengen states, the Oman Airports Management Co (OAMC) said in a statement.

The statement indicated that the visa shall be granted for one month for a fee of Omani Rial 20 (Rs 3,380).

The spouse and children of the visa holder would also be allowed to enter Oman while accompanying them. Applicants must have a return ticket and confirmed hotel reservation.

"We are extremely pleased with the recent development of facilitating non-sponsored tourist visa for the citizens of India, China and Russia," said Salim Adi Al Mamari, Director General of Tourism Promotion, Ministry of Tourism, Oman.

He said with the revision in visa regulations, Oman expected Indian arrivals across all segments to grow exponentially.

--IANS

mg/amit/mr