Oman Hockey Association to host Asian Games Qualifier 2018

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct. 15 (ANI): Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with the Oman Hockey Association who have been chosen as the host nation for the Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2018.

The qualifying round for the 2018 Asian Games, Jakarta will be held between March 2 and March 10 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.

"The AHF's goal is to ensure we have 12 participating nations at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta as there have never been more than ten teams and this time, we want to ensure the full quota is utilized in hockey. With Oman's great history in hockey, we are confident the Oman Hockey Association will ensure the best conditions for the event," expressed Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive (AHF) on signing the MoU with Oman on Saturday.

Oman has nearly 92 years of hockey history and with the people of Oman taking keen interest in the sport, hosting the Qualifier Round will mean that the competition will boost Oman's performance in international hockey significantly.

"We thank Asian Hockey Federation for giving us the responsibility of hosting the Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2018 and their continued support in developing hockey in Oman and the rest of Asia. We are happy to host the participants aspiring to make the Asian Games qualification and look forward to hosting a successful event," stated Dr Khamis Salim Al-Rahbi, Secretary General, Oman Hockey Association. (ANI)