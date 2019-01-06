Om Puri wasn't interested in material things: 'The Gandhi Murder' producer

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Om Puri was not interested in material things and was a very simple man, who at times used to cook simple food for the team of "The Gandhi Murder", the forthcoming film's producer Lakshmi R. Iyer recalled on the celebrated actor's death anniversary on Sunday.

Om Puri died on January 6, 2017 after a heart attack. He was 66.

"Om Sir was an institution to learn from...right from his behaviour as a human who was extremely humble and kind to everyone, to his work, watching him prepare for a scene and executing it to perfection... to me, it was just pure blessing.

"He was a very simple man, who used to even cook simple food for the team sometimes. He was not interested in material things," Iyer told IANS.

Personally, whenever she met him, he would always "tease me by saying that he would get me married to a nice boy".

The National School of Drama alumnus was known for mostly featuring in socially relevant movies like "Aakrosh" and "Ardh Satya".

Om Puri also showed his comic skills in movies like "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", "Chachi 420" and "Hera Pheri".

He played a cameo role in Richard Attenborough's iconic film "Gandhi" as well.

"I remember when I called him the first time, he asked me for a hard copy of the script. Within two days, he asked me to come back and he confirmed and we signed the contracts," she said.

"Although there have been numerous films on Mahatma Gandhi, I believe that Om Sir felt our film will unveil lesser known details (about Gandhi). I think he himself loved Gandhiji's ideology of non-violence.

"The simple story that a fanatic came and shot Gandhi doesn't hold water. The whole conspiracy angle that has never been shown in a film, excited him," she added.

"The Gandhi Murder" will be released worldwide on January 30.

"He (Om Puri) is playing one of the key roles in our film. His character's name is T.G. -- the first Director of Intelligence Bureau of independent India," shared the producer.

