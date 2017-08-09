Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu assumes office as deputy collector in Andhra Pradesh

>Amaravati: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday, accompanied by her parents, took charge as a deputy collector in the state secretariat at Gollapudi, Andhra Pradesh.

The Olympics badminton silver medallist reached the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) and assumed the charge.

She reported to CCLA Chief Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha and later signed the relevant documents to formally join the service.

Last month, Sindhu was appointed as Group-I officer by the state government. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had handed over the appointment letter to her on 29 July.

The state government had asked Sindhu to join duty as the Deputy Collector within 30 days.

In May, the state legislature had passed a Bill amending the State Public Services Act to appoint Sindhu as a Group-I officer in the government.

As any recruitment in public services has to be only through the State Public Service Commission, selection committee or employment exchange, the government had to amend the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) Act, 1994.

Following her success in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Naidu had announced a cash reward of Rs 3 crore, a residential plot in Amaravati and Group-I officer's job to Sindhu.

As she was born in Hyderabad and had been living in the city, the Telangana government also presented a cash reward of Rs 5 crore and a residential plot.

Although Telangana had also offered her a job, Sindhu accepted the offer of Andhra Pradesh, the native state of her parents. View More