Olympic medallist elected Hungarian Swimming Association President

Budapest, Sep 25 (IANS) Sandor Wladar, the 200 metre backstroke gold medallist at the 1980 Moscow Olympics Games, was elected the new President of the Hungarian Swimming Association here.

The 54-year-old swimmer was elected during an extraordinary General Assembly on Sunday, to fill the void after former President Gusztav Bienerth quit on September 1, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wladar, the sole candidate for the post, was appointed with an overwhelming majority of 143 votes to 5, while one delegate abstained.

The new president called the mandate "a great and honourable" task, at the press conference following the General Assembly.

He stressed that he did not want to talk about the past, but wanted to start working with a clean sheet in the future.

"Everyone starts to work with a clean sheet, and we need a lot of work, and also a lot of humility," he said.

He also underlined that he wanted that the news in the press speak about the success and achievements of the swimmers, and not the disputes within the association.

He also announced that four-time Olympic champion Tamas Darnyi has agreed to become his presidential advisor.

--IANS

