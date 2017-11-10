Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Says She Was Sexually Abused by Team Doctor Larry Nassar

Raisman is the second member of the 2012 Olympic gold-medal winning team to come forward with allegations against Nassar

New Delhi: Six-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by Larry Nassar, who worked as the doctor for the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team for years. Raisman describes the abuse during an interview on web show “60 Minutes” that will air Sunday and also talks about it in her new book, “Fierce,” which comes out next week.

Raisman is the second member of the 2012 Olympic gold-medal winning team to come forward with allegations against Nassar, as the first one was McKayla Maroney, who said she abused by Dr. Nassar, claiming he began assaulting her when she was 13, under the guise of “medically necessary treatment.”

“I am angry. I’m really upset because it’s been — I care a lot you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me … I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this,” Raisman said in the interview.

Raisman was 15 when she was first treated by Larry Nassar, who spent more than two decades working with athletes at USA Gymnastics but now is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. Nassar also faces lawsuits from more than 100 other women who have accused him of sexual abuse over the years.

Meanwhile, USA Gymnastics responded to Raisman’s comments by saying that it has adopted new policies that require “mandatory reporting” if sexual abuse is suspected. “USA Gymnastics is very sorry that any athlete has been harmed…we want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe.”