Olympic golf champ Rose to compete in Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong, Oct 18 (IANS) Olympic champion Justin Rose will join Masters champion Sergio Garcia in a star-studded field at the UBS Hong Kong Open from November 23 to 26, announced the golf tournament's organiser here on Wednesday.

Rose is no stranger to Hong Kong Open, having won its title in 2015, just eight months before becoming the Olympic champion in Rio, reports Xinhua news agency.

Widely recognised as one of the finest players of his generation, Rose won the US Open in 2013, amassing 18 titles worldwide in his career to date.

"It's never difficult to add Hong Kong to your schedule and I can't wait to get back to one of my favourite places and favourite tournaments in the world," said the world No.13 Rose.

Rose came agonisingly close to adding a second Major to his US Open trophy earlier this year, before finishing as the eventual runner-up to Garcia at the Masters after a gripping final-round battle with the two ultimately separated by a play-off.

"I've had a decent year in 2017. I obviously had a great chance to add a second Major at the Masters but Sergio just got the better of me that day. I'm looking ahead to 2018 now, and it would be a great way for me to start the new European Tour season with another UBS Hong Kong Open title," added Rose.

Supported by the Hong Kong Mega Events Fund, the Hong Kong Golf Open is one of the longest-running sporting events in Asia and is tri-sanctioned by the Asian Tour, European Tour and Hong Kong Golf Association.

