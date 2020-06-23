Olympic Day special: Listen in to the Indian Olympic Association President

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra urges the country’s Olympic medallists, Olympians and National Sports Federations to lead the country in celebrating Olympic Day. Batra said India should join the international celebration in a big way to promote healthy and active lifestyles and in a way to embark the journey from a sports-watching nation to a more sports-participating country. He said that all athletes should remain positive and look forward to the Tokyo Olympics.