Olympic champion McLeod in 110m hurdles final at Worlds

London, Aug 7 (IANS) Olympic champion Omar McLeod qualified for men's 110 metres hurdles final of the IAAF World Championships with a top finish in the semi-finals.

The Jamaican hurdler on Sunday clocked 13.10 seconds to sit atop all semi-finalists. World record holder Aries Merritt also went through with 13.25 seconds, reports Xinhua news agency.

Defending champion Sergey Shubenkov, an authorised neutral athlete after Russian federation's suspension from international competitions by the IAAF, also made into the final as his 13.22 seconds was among two fastest times.

China's Xie Wenjun ranked group third in 13.36 seconds and crashed out from the contest.

--IANS

gau/vt