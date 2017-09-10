Olympic champion Farah to run 2018 London Marathon

London, Sep 10 (IANS) Mo Farah, one of the world's all-time great distance runners, announced on Sunday that he will return to the London Marathon in 2018.

Farah retired from track competition this summer with an historic record of 10 global gold medals at world and Olympic Games over 5,000m and 10,000m, reports Xinhua news agency.

Now he wants to write his name into history on the roads, starting with his home town race London Marathon on Sunday 22 April.

"I am thrilled to be starting this new chapter in my career with the Virgin Money London Marathon," said Farah, speaking after winning the Great North Run for a fourth successive time today (Sunday).

"The London Marathon is my home race and it is so special to me. The previous times I have taken part (in 2013 and 2014) were amazing. The atmosphere on the course was unbelievable. Just like at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and at the World Championships this summer, those incredible home crowds really do give me that extra motivation. I can't wait to experience that again next year.

"I can't wait for next April and will be training as hard as ever over the coming months to ensure I'm in the best shape possible."

Farah, 34, first ran the London Marathon in 2013 when he took part in just the first half of the race to gain experience of running a major city marathon.

He returned the following year when he finished in eighth place in a time of 2 hours 8 minutes and 21 seconds.

