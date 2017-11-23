Olympic champion Cheruiyot to attend Great Ethiopian Run

Addis Ababa, Nov 23 (IANS) Kenyan Olympic champion Vivian Cheruiyot will be a guest of honour at the Great Ethiopian Run (GER), an Ethiopian official said.

GER Director Ermias Ayele said the invitation to Cheruiyot, the 2016 Rio Olympics 5,000 metre champion, is part of a wider strategy to introduce the annual 10-km road race to the wider world, reports Xinhua news agency.

The mayor of Addis Ababa city Diriba Kuma will be another guest of honour at the road race.

Ethiopia is a fierce competitor with southern neighbour Kenya in the middle distance and long-distance competitions as both countries worked in recent years to advertise their countries as international running destinations.

According to Ayele, the 10 km race is expected to have a record 47,500 runners.

The road race will also feature participation of 2,000 foreigners from Ethiopia's expat community and tourists.

"The race is part of GER's efforts to promote running and healthy lifestyle among the Ethiopian public," Ayele said.

The race was initiated in 2001 by Ethiopian running legend Haile Gebreselassie as part of his efforts to turn running from an elite sport into a hobby.

--IANS

tri/bg