Olympic 5000m finalist David Torrence found dead at 31

London [UK], August 30 (ANI): Rio Olympian David Torrence was found dead in a swimming pool in Arizona.

The Peruvian-American Olympic 5000m runner was 31-years-old, reports the Guardian.

The athlete hailed from California and came to Scottsdale to train a few weeks ago.

He was found lifeless in the pool at about 7:30am yesterday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona, by a staff, working at an apartment block.

According to the police, they are not treating the death as suspicious.

"Firefighters removed the male subject from the pool and he was pronounced deceased. Detectives learned that there were no obvious signs of foul play," noted Sergeant Ben Hoster of the Scottsdale Police Department.

Fellow athletes took to Twitter and paid tributes to Torrence.

"No one was more dedicated to their running," wrote Nick Willis, who won bronze in the 1500m at the Rio Games. "He got 100% out of himself every day. So so sad to hear of his passing."

USA Track & Field tweeted, "Devastating news. USATF sends its condolences to family & friends of American indoor record holder David Torrence."

American record-holder Molly Huddle wrote, "Such sad news. When I think of David Torrence he's smiling, brightening a room, passionately chasing down dreams, being a force for good. RIP

Torrence began his career competing for the United States, and held the national record for the indoor 1000m, which he set in 2014 and still stands.

Earlier this month, he was in the United Kingdom to compete in the IAAF World Championships in London and then the Diamond League event in Birmingham.(ANI)