Olympiacos draw Barcelona in Champions League qualifier match

Athens, Nov 1 (IANS) Greek hosts Olympiacos and Barcelona played a goalless draw at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium here in the fourth Group D qualifier match for the UEFA Champions League.

Although the Catalan visitors dominated possession from the start of the game on Tuesday but a strong defence from Olympiacos withstood the pressure and did not allow Lionel Messi and his teammates to celebrate their fourth consecutive victory in the qualifiers, reports Xinhua news agency.

Olympiacos had lost 1-3 in the first encounter between the two squads at the Camp Nou.

Tuesday's goalless draw, in combination with the outcome of the parallel match between Juventus and Sporting Clube de Portugal, leaves Olympiacos with slim hopes of advancing in the next round of 16.

Following Tuesday's match at Piraeus, Barcelona still leads Group D after four rounds, followed by Juventus and Sporting Clube de Portugal. Olympiacos remains winless at the bottom of the ranking in the group.

--IANS

gau/mr