Olivia Colman's awards sickness

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) "The Favourite" star Olivia Colman says she feels "sick to her stomach" before attending award ceremonies.

In an interview with Empire magazine, the 44-year-old actress, who has already won a string of awards for her role as Queen Anne in "The Favourite", admitted that although she enjoys the celebratory evenings, she has gradually become more nervous, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"The first one you ever go to is the best night ever. And then after that it gets more scary. I get more and more nervous. I feel sick to my stomach before I have to go. Because 'What am I going to say if I win?' and I don't think I should win, I think I should win'. It's not just a night out anymore," Colman said.

Colman's period drama "The Favourite" has gained 10 nominations for the 91st Academy Awards. The awards show, which will be held on February 24, will air in India on Star Movies.

--IANS

sug/rb