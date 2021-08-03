Old Video's Screenshot Shared as Delhi CM Slashing Diesel Price Amid Recent Hike

A photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference is being circulated on social media with the claim that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has slashed diesel prices by Rs 8.36 and it will now cost Rs 73.64 per litre in the national capital.

The claim is also being shared in the context of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections.

However, we found that the news is from July 2020 when the AAP government had slashed diesel prices in Delhi bringing it to Rs 73.64, and not from 2021 as claimed.

CLAIM

The claim in Hindi reads, "माननीय मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली में 8 पॉइंट कुछ पेट्रोल के कम किए हैं जो बीजेपी सपा ना कर पाए वह आम आदमी पार्टी के मुख्यमंत्री ने करके दिखाया."

(Translation: Delhi CM Kejriwal has slashed eight points of petrol in the capital, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) couldn't. The AAP did it.)

However, in the photo, the claim talks about diesel prices being slashed by Rs 8.36 and that in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, Kejriwal is set to come (to power).

WHAT WE FOUND

Upon a reverse image search on Yandex, we found a tweet by Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on 30 July 2020 and it mentioned that diesel rates in Delhi was cheaper than other Metro cities in India.

Now diesel rates in Delhi are much cheaper than other metros. This will certainly boost economic activity. #AKReducesDieselPrices pic.twitter.com/39Q1rX5kbz — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) July 30, 2020

Next, we searched on Google with relevant keywords for news reports. A report by NDTV on 30 July 2020 read that Kejriwal had announced that the price of diesel in Delhi will come down to Rs 73.64 a litre with the reduction of value added tax or VAT.

Further, we looked for the screengrab that is being used in the claim.

We searched with relevant keywords along with the date on YouTube and found the press conference by the Delhi CM published on the YouTube channel of ABP News.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the press conference on 30 July 2020.

As of today, 3 August, petrol is selling at Rs 101.84 per litre, and diesel at 89.87 per litre in Delhi.

Evidently, an old news is being shared now with the false claim that diesel prices have come down in the National Capital.

