Old Video of Varanasi Flyover Collapse Viral as Hyderabad’s

Video of a flyover which collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi is being shared as a recent incident from Bhalanagar in Hyderabad.

CLAIM

The aforementioned video shows disturbing visuals of vehicles crushed under the debris of a collapsed flyover.

It is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with a claim which reads: “Avoid Balanagar Jeedimetla route. Under construction FLYOVER collapsed!”

An archived version of the post can be accessed here.

WHAT WE FOUND

We fragmented the viral video into multiple keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension and ran a reverse image search on one of the frames. This directed us to the same video uploaded by a YouTube channel called VOA News in 2018.

According to VOA News, the said video is from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh where at least 18 people lost their lives after part of a flyover under construction collapsed on 15 May 2018.

Taking cues from here, we ran a Google search using ‘Varanasi Flyover Collapse 2018’ and found several news reports which carried the same video.

According to a report by NDTV, “Two pillars of the flyover collapsed in the Varanasi’s Cantt area, bringing a huge slab of concrete down, crushing cars and a local bus under it.” Another report by The Hindu also corroborated these details.

Clearly, old video of a flyover collapse in Varanasi has resurfaced on the internet with a false claim that it is from Hyderabad.

