Old Video of Rescued 'Chimp' Hugging Primatologist Jane Goodall Goes Viral

Some people are simply passionate when it comes to wildlife and know how to spread kindness and goodwill in this world. One such incident came into light when an old video of primatologist Jane Goodall being hugged by a chimpanzee she rescued went viral on the internet. Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and the Roots & Shoots programme, she has dedicated her life to work towards conservation and animal welfare issues extensively.

A celebrated expert when it comes to chimpanzees, Goodall has earned much acclaim for her 60-year study of social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees. It was in 1960 when she visited the Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania and observed human-like behavioural traits in chimpanzees. She had done a lot for wild creatures and continues to do so even today.

Love has no limits. Watch the unconditional love of this chimpanzee to the people who rescued and helped her get back to the woods. Before she leaves, she beautifully expresses her gratitude to the team and Dr Jane Goodall. Today is #WorldChimpanzeeDay 🎐 pic.twitter.com/FhC5ir3la9 — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 14, 2021

The above-mentioned video which went viral was shared on microblogging platform Twitter by Indian Forest Services official Sudha Ramen on July 14 to celebrate World Chimpanzee Day. The video was first posted way back in 2014 and has now gone viral again with over 5,000 views so far. In her caption, she wrote that love indeed has no limits. The unconditional love and gratitude of the chimpanzee towards the people who rescued it is heartwarming.

In the video, Goodall and her team can be seen opening a cage and letting out the chimpanzee in an isolated island forest which keeps these creatures safe from poachers and acts as a natural home. One of the members of the rescue team hugs the animal, after which the creature proceeds to hug the primatologist, leaving her emotional. The video has garnered many likes and comments, making a way into the hearts of people and bringing a smile on their faces: making many believe that compassion still lives on.

