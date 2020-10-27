Old Protest Against Street Prayers Revived After Paris Beheading

A 2017 video of French citizens protesting against ‘illegal’ street prayers by the Muslim community has been revived amid social media outrage against the beheading of a teacher in Paris over a controversial cartoon on Prophet Mohammed.

CLAIM

The video was recently shared by serial fake-news peddlers Tarek Fatah and Madhu Kishwar on Twitter, stating that as Muslims ‘blocked streets’ while praying, French citizens protested by singing the National Anthem.

The video was also shared with the hashtag ‘boycott french products,’ which started trending as Muslims across the world called for the boycott of French products to protest against the portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad.

