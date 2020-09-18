Old Pics Used to Show Youth Protesting Against Unemployment in UP

A set of images are being circulated to claim that the police mercilessly thrashed the youth of Uttar Pradesh, who is out on the streets to protest against unemployment.

However, the images in question are from 2018 and do not show the current situation. The images are related to the protest held two years back, regarding filling of posts of assistant teachers in primary schools of the state.

This comes in the backdrop of students and youths protesting across Uttar Pradesh regarding unemployment.

CLAIM

Shauryaveer Singh, national secretary of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), shared the images with a claim: “कल हरियाणा में RSS बीजेपी और खट्टर की पुलिस ने किसान को मारा आज उत्तर प्रदेश में युवाओं के द्वारा रोजगार माँगने पर ढोंगी कि पुलिस ने छात्र व छात्रा दोनो को बेरहमी से मारा”

(Translation: Yesterday, police of RSS-BJP and Khattar beat farmers in Haryana. Today, youth and students of Uttar Pradesh, who were protesting against unemployment, were beaten by police)

Several social media users shared the images of Facebook and Twitter with a similar narrative.

