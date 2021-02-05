Old Pic of Congress Rally in MP Falsely Linked to Farmers’ Protest

An image of a bullock cart rally has been falsely linked to the ongoing farmers’ protest with the claim that the ‘revolution’ has reached even the remote corners of villages.

The image can be traced back to September 2018 when Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress had led a rally to protest against the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

CLAIM

The image was shared with the claim, “ये थप्पड़ है गोदी मीडिया के मुंह पर... देश के सबसे पिछड़े गांवों तक भी किसानों का इन्कलाब पहुंच गया है.”

(Translation: “This is a slap on the face of ‘godi’ media… The farmers’ revolution has reached even the most remote villages of the country.”)

You can view an archived version here.

Also Read: Edited Image of Rihanna With Pak Flag Viral After Tweet on Farmers

You can view an archived version here.

The image was extremely viral on Facebook with the false claim, and was also shared on Twitter.

You can view the posts here.

You can view an archived version here.

Also Read: Anna Hazare Joins BJP? No, Viral Image With Nadda Is Edited

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On a reverse image search we came across a report by Hindi daily, Patrika, dated 13 September 2018, carrying the image.

The report stated that the Youth Congress Party and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had organised a bullock cart rally in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh to protest against the ‘arbitrary’ hike in petrol and diesel fuel prices.

The words ‘पेट्रोल’ (Petrol) and ‘जिला युवा कांग्रेस बालाघाट’ (Zilla Youth Congress Balaghat) can be seen in the posters held up by the protesters. The flag of NSUI is also seen.

We also found photos of the rally on Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress’ Facebook page from the same day. Other news reports, also reported on the incident, stating that the rally went to the Collector’s office to present their demands.

Evidently, a two-year old image from Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat has been falsely linked to the ongoing famer’s protest. The Quint’s WebQoof team has debunked several other claims around the protest, which can be read here.

Also Read: Farmer Injured After Clashing With Police? Images are Unrelated

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.1st Test: Ashwin, Bumrah Strike, England 67/2 at Lunch on Day 1 Old Pic of Congress Rally in MP Falsely Linked to Farmers’ Protest . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.