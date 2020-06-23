Old Photos Falsely Shown as Army Casualties From Galwan Face-Off

Two different images are being circulated to claim that they show the bodies of Indian Army soldiers who died in the violent face-off between the troops of India and China in the Galwan Valley on 15 June.

However, both the images are old and unrelated to the Galwan Valley incident. Let’s look at them one by one:

IMAGE 1

You can view the archived version here

We found that the image existed way before the recent violent face-off in Galwan Valley. In 2015, an India Today article had carried the image with the caption: “The bodies of the Assam rifles jawans.”

The article mentioned that seven Assam Rifles jawans and a Naga territorial army soldier were killed in an “IED ambush laid by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang faction) in Nagaland.”

India Today had carried the image in an article published in 2015.

IMAGE 2

You can view the archived version here.

The same image can be seen in an article published by The Hindu in April 2010. In another article by the organisation, same image was published with the caption: “Bodies of security personnel are lined up at the site of the Maoist attack in Dantewada.”

Also Read: 2019 Video of Injured BSF Jawans Claimed to Be From Galwan Valley

According to Ramanna, the then secretary of the South Bastar regional committee of the CPI(Maoist), as many as 300 maoists “tracked CRPF personnel for three days in the jungles of Tarmetla before the 6 April ambush,” The Hindu had then reported. The 6 April incident led to the death of 75 CRPF personnel and eight maoists.