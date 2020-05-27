Old Images Used to Show Massive Fire in Uttarakhand Forests

Several images are being circulated on social media showing devastating visuals of Uttarakhand forest fire that broke out on Saturday, 23 May. The images claim to show the massive fire in the jungles of Uttarakhand.

However, we found that a lot of these pictures are old. Let’s debunk the visuals one by one:

IMAGE 1

On a conducting a Google reverse image search, we found an ABP article published that had published the image in April 2016 with the headline: “Forest fires rage across Uttarakhand, 6 die since February”. The image was credited to Anup Sah photography.

We, then, searched the Facebook profile of Anup Sah and found that the photographer, had, indeed uploaded the image on 28 April 2016.

The Quint, too had published an article in 2016 in which the viral image was used.

IMAGE 2

A Google reverse search led us to an article published in euttarakhand on 3 May 2016 on the possible reasons behind the Uttarakhand forest fire.

The website had used the image in 2016. More

We also found that the same image was uploaded on Alpha Coders, a website that offers wallpapers. While we could trace the image back to 2016, we have not been able to independently verify the origin of the image.

IMAGE 3

