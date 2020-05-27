Old Images Used to Show Massive Fire in Uttarakhand Forests

Several images are being circulated on social media showing devastating visuals of Uttarakhand forest fire that broke out on Saturday, 23 May. The images claim to show the massive fire in the jungles of Uttarakhand.
However, we found that a lot of these pictures are old. Let’s debunk the visuals one by one:
IMAGE 1
On a conducting a Google reverse image search, we found an ABP article published that had published the image in April 2016 with the headline: “Forest fires rage across Uttarakhand, 6 die since February”. The image was credited to Anup Sah photography.
We, then, searched the Facebook profile of Anup Sah and found that the photographer, had, indeed uploaded the image on 28 April 2016.
Posted by Anup Sah Photography on Thursday, April 28, 2016
The Quint, too had published an article in 2016 in which the viral image was used.
IMAGE 2
A Google reverse search led us to an article published in euttarakhand on 3 May 2016 on the possible reasons behind the Uttarakhand forest fire.
We also found that the same image was uploaded on Alpha Coders, a website that offers wallpapers. While we could trace the image back to 2016, we have not been able to independently verify the origin of the image.
IMAGE 3
We found that the second image shown in the tweet, which was uploaded by Getty Images, dates back to September 2007 and has been credited to photographer David McNew.
The image was taken on 18 September 2007 when fire was reported near Fawnskin in California.
IMAGE 4
While the first two images have already been debunked, the third image is also old. NDTV had published an article in May 2016 which carried the image in question. The article is titled as: “In Uttarakhand, Rain Brings Much-Needed Respite and Hopes of Business.”
The fourth image is also old and is from California.
A Google reverse image search showed us that the last image seen in the aforementioned tweet is from California and was taken in 2013. The image was uploaded on NASA’s website and the caption along with it reads: “The 2013 Rim fire in and near Yosemite National Park, California, was the third largest in the state's history, burning more than 250,000 acres. Almost two years later, forest restoration efforts are still ongoing.”
The image has been credited to Mike McMillan, United States Forest Service.
News outlets such as Republic, India TV, Femina published old images attributed to Twitter users. While they haven’t claimed anything but they haven’t issued any clarification on the fact that the images in their articles are old.
AUTHORITIES MENTION IMAGES ARE OLD, NO MASSIVE FIRE IN THE STATE
The official handle of Uttarakhand Forest Department also took to Twitter to state that images in circulation are “fake.”
Fake news of forest fire 2020 in Uttarakhand are being circulated on social media. After verification of such images it has been found that these images are fake. Few such images are being uploaded by us. It is our request to kindly do not spread fake news. pic.twitter.com/B9GBK8DgaL— Uttarakhand Forest Department @Official (@Uttkhand_Forest) May 27, 2020
Journalist Gargi Rawat shared the video of Dr Parag Madhukar, conservator, forest department, who said that several old visuals are being circulated on social media. “Uttarakhand Forest Department is using satellite information to douse the fire wherever reported. No massive and serious incident has been reported yet,” he said.
Dr Parag Madhukar, Conservator, Forest Dept says there are no massive forest fires in Uttarakhand, many old and wrong visuals are being shared on social media. Please be careful.— Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) May 27, 2020
FYI it rained in some parts of the state today #PrayForUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Pk7yVTKCB2
While the state of Uttarakhand is under the realm of forest fires, however, neither the images in circulation show the present situation nor any massive fire has been reported.
