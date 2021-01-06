Old Image of Unnao Murder Case Viral in Context of Badaun Incident

An image of a dead body from a two-year old murder case of a 21-year-old student in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district has been revived in the context of the 50-year-old woman who was brutally raped and murdered in Badaun district, allegedly by a priest and his disciples on Sunday night.

The Station House Officer of Maurawan village, where the murder took place on 24 December 2018, and the victim’s cousin Phoolchandra, confirmed to The Quint that the viral image was of Goldy Yadav. The SHO further stated that she was murdered by her cousin, Satish Kumar, due to a one-sided love affair.

Also Read: No, TIME Didn’t Run a Story Praising Yogi Govt’s Handling of COVID

CLAIM

Several social media users shared the image with the caption:

“बदायूं गैंगरेप-मर्डर केस, मंदिर गई 50 वर्षीय महिला को गैंगरेप के बाद मर्डर कर दिया गया. गैंगरेप के दौरान जो भयावहता की गई शायद राक्षस भी कांप जाता. लेकिन महंत और उसके चेले दानव निकले. बदायूं पुलिस 2 दिन तक मामला छिपाए रही. ये हैवानियत की पराकाष्ठा है”

(Translation: “Badaun gang rape case, 50-year-old woman who went to the temple was murdered after the gan grape. The horrors that were committed during the gang rape would shake a demon as well. But the priest and his disciples turned out to be demons. Badaun police kept the matter hidden for 2 days. This is the culmination of humanity”)

You can view an archived version here.

You can view an archived version here.

You can view an archived version here.

You can view an archived version here.

Also Read: No, Kejriwal Didn’t Offer Namaz At Jama Masjid For New Year’s Day

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On conducting a reverse image search we found a tweet by a user, carrying the same image, dated 24 December 2018.

Clearly, the image could not be of the recent case in Badaun.

The user claimed that the image was of Goldy Yadav, a resident of Maurawan, Unnao in UP.

Through a relevant keyword search we came across an article on Gaon Connection, carrying visuals of the incident, which stated that the murder took place on 24 December 2018, when the assailant slit Yadav’s throat.

The Quint’s WebQoof team reached out to the SHO of Maurawan Police Station who confirmed that the image was indeed of Yadav.

Story continues

He also told us that the accused Satish Kumar, son of Krishna Pal Yadav – and the victim’s cousin – was arrested and charged with Section 302, for murder. He’s currently lodged in the District Jail.

We then reached out to Yadav’s cousin Phoolchandra, who also confirmed that the image was of his sister.

“That boy (accused) killed her over one-sided love. She wasn’t involved in all these things,” he told this reporter.

"“She had gone out in the morning for defecation nearby. He (accused) slit her throat with a knife since no one was around. When she didn’t reach home, her mother went out looking for her and reached the spot. I also reached the spot to find that she had already lost a lot of blood.”" - Phoolchandra (Victim’s cousin)

Evidently, the viral image is from 2018 and is unrelated to the incident which took place in Badaun.

Also Read: Claim on Death of Farmer Who Collapsed at Protest Site Is False

WHAT HAPPENED IN BADAUN?

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered in the Badaun district on Sunday night, the Times of India reported.

An FIR was lodged on Tuesday after it was revealed in the post-mortem examination that the woman had “sustained multiple injuries, including several on her private parts.” According to sources, the autopsy suggested that “the woman's private parts were brutalised.”

NDTV also reported saying that three men, including a priest, are suspects in the case.

Two men have been arrested, the Badaun police said in a tweet. They are searching for the third suspect and a SHO was suspended for negligence in the case.

Also Read: Artiste’s ‘Cover’ on Farmers Is Not From National Geographic

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.Old Image of Unnao Murder Case Viral in Context of Badaun IncidentBird Flu in India: What Is Avian Virus? Can It Infect Humans? . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.