Old Image Shared as Priyanka Gandhi’s Buses for Migrants in UP

On Monday, 18 May, Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), had written to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, accepting her proposal to deploy the buses for migrants after an accident occurred in Auraiya, where 24 people lost their lives.

Now, social media users including Deepak Bhati Chotiwala, national secretary at Indian Youth Congress, have shared an image claiming that it shows those 1,000 buses lined up for migrants but Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is not giving permission.

However, the image is actually from February 2019, when the UP government created a Guinness world record by rolling out a fleet of 503 buses in Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj.

CLAIM

The claim shared along with the image reads: “शर्मनाक, ये कोई जाम नहीं है उत्तरप्रदेश मे प्रियंका_गाँधी जी ने 1000 बस तैयार कर रखी है मजदूरो को घर पहुँचाने के लिए लेकिन योगी जी परमिशन नही दे रहे !!”

Translation: “Shameful. This is not a jam but Priyanka Gandhi’s 1,000 buses lined up in Uttar Pradesh so that migrants can reach home but UP CM Yogi is not giving permission.”

Several social media users have shared the image on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

