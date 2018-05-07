Ola launches new initiative for social causes

Leading ride-sharing company, Ola, on Monday launched 'My Ride My Cause.' on its platform to crowdSource funds and support social causes by leveraging its vast network of millions of customers across India. Ola has rolled out this special initiative through a unique partnership with Tata Trusts' Alamelu Charitable Foundation (ACF). As a part of this initiative, Ola customers will have the option to contribute a sum of Rs. 1 per ride. This sum will be crowdsourced and utilised towards lending support to improve cancer care in the country. There is a huge burden of cancer in India with 14.5 lakh new cases reported in 2016 alone. In order to bring about meaningful change in cancer care, Tata Trusts has taken on the mission to support the delivery of affordable and accessible care, and motivate people for regular screening. With millions of rides that Ola facilitates per day and a huge network of customers across India, this partnership will certainly, result in mobilising funds at scale.