Ola acquires Ridlr, to digitise public transportation

Cab aggregator Ola on Tuesday announced the acquisition of end-to-end public transport ticketing and commuting app, Ridlr. The integration of Ridlr will bring new opportunities for users to serve their mobility needs. The acquisition complements Ola's continued efforts to integrate its mobility platform with public transportation infrastructure. Ridlr enables users to search and book public transport options on their mobile phones. The platform's proprietary Internet of Things (IoT) devices bring digital capabilities to public transportation in India. Combining Ridlr's innovations in mass transit with Ola's mobility products will enable true multi-modal mobility solutions for users at scale. With this acquisition, Ola will bring new technology and mobility options as it works to expand into and partner with cities in India and abroad. Ridlr's team of 64 employees will be joining Ola.