It's Oktoberfest once more

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) It's that time of the year again when beer drinkers unite to make merry and chug down beer like the world and their lives depended on it. Oktoberfest -- the German beer festival -- is one of the most popular festivals in the world, thanks to its connection to beer, the drink that most men love.

Oktoberfest originated in the city of Munich, which has been hosting the festival from 1810. The 16-day festival culminates on the first Sunday of October and is known as the biggest Volksfest of the world.

The celebrations started with a royal wedding, and it has been 200 years of the yearly celebrations, all thanks to immigrants and their descendants who have kept the culture and festivities alive and have spread it across the world.

It goes just as well for Indians, too. Over the past few years, celebrating beer and beer drinkers during this time has become a tradition in most metropolitan cities of India. Cafés, bars and pubs across the country come up with new and innovative ideas to attract beer lovers to chug to glory.

Not surprisingly, aficionados in the National Capital Region are spoilt for choice.

"The fact that Oktoberfest comes at a time in India where people are wrapped up in festive vibes and celebrations are at large. It serves as a very good time for restaurants to roll out promotional activities, special deals and offers to attract the crowd with interactive concepts. We will be the only brand that will celebrate Oktoberfest in a grand theme this season in Noida so that works well for the market," said Charu Vashisht Sahni, Owner of Noida's Time Machine.

"The Gurugram market revolves around beer and microbreweries, so Oktoberfest comes as an added benefit to the players in the market and gives us a chance to promote our options in beer," said Ankur Shukla of Beer Bahadur at the city's Ambiance Mall.

"Good food, beer, and happiness are what the fest is all about; especially in metropolitan cities where we see an amalgamation of different cultures," he said.

"Delhi still doesn't have any microbreweries but the sprawling market of Gurugram has them in abundance which makes competition even more intense. So as to stand out from the crowd we wanted to come out with a quirky campaign to set a distinctive benchmark and we've undoubtedly left no stone unturned to be the best amongst all by curating an array of surprising deals as well as activities to attract customers from all over Delhi NCR," said Akshay Raizada, owner of Gurugram's Ministry of Beer.

"As we've never stepped back when it comes to the celebration, how could we miss such a grand-grand festival? So we decided to celebrate this fiesta by featuring authentic Germanic cuisine," said Priyank Sukhija, CEO of Lord Of The Drinks Forum at Nehru Place.

--IANS

vm/soni/